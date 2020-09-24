Ernest Marquez, defense attorney representing Herbert Scott, said he planned to request a preliminary hearing in the case involving obscenity charges against his client.
At a status conference Wednesday Marquez told the court he expected additional charges to be filed against Scott.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Maillaro told the court he was reviewing new information and was not sure if additional charges would be filed, but it was a possibility.
Both attorneys indicated more time was needed.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy set a status conference in the case for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
