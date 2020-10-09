Mack Hill, 24, of Salida was arrested Thursday by local law enforcement in connection with a string of motor vehicle break-ins and thefts over the last several weeks.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson announced Hill’s arrest in a press release.
Hill, the main suspect in a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the break-ins and thefts, was located by Salida police officers Thursday. Officers called for the assistance of the Chaffee County Tactical Team.
While the Tactical Team was responding, Salida police officers spotted one of the reported stolen vehicles with Hill behind the wheel.
Due to the fact that Hill had numerous felony warrants and had already been involved in a vehicle pursuit with Salida officers two weeks prior, officers decided to converge on him while he was near the trailhead by Burmac.
As officers descended on Hill from above the trailhead, he drove away in the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was traveling at approximately 30-40 mph as it approached a patrol car that was parked near the bottom of the trailhead.
The vehicle then slammed into the front driver’s side of a patrol car that was occupied by two Salida police officers. The force caused substantial damage to the patrol car but the officers involved were not seriously injured.
After hitting the patrol car, Hill sped off, almost hitting one of the officers and a pursuit then began eastbound on U.S. 50.
Around milemarker 230, Hill threw a gun out of the window across the highway, which was later recovered.
A few miles down the road, the vehicle Hill was driving had mechanical issues and came to a stop.
Officers were then able to place Hill into custody without further incident.
Hill complained of injuries and was transported to the Heart of the Rockier Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance.
Once cleared, he was transported to the Chaffee County Jail.
Hill was arrested on five outstanding warrants. Two of them were no bond warrants and the other three totaled $10,500 in bond.
He was also charged with the following: felony menacing, first degree assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment, first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief and displayed fictitious plates
Johnson stated Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Buena Vista Police Department, and Salida Police Department have been investigating the break-ins and motor vehicle thefts jointly.
They have worked on multiple leads, interviewed individuals, and recovered multiple vehicles along with several stolen guns during their investigation.
The investigation is still actively being worked and additional arrests and charges are expected, Johnson stated.
