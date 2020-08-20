Herbert Scott, 20, appeared in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday for a hearing on advisement.
Scott was arrested Aug. 15, on charges of obscenity, a Class 6 felony and unlawful sexual contact, a Class 1 misdemeanor, following allegations of showing pornographic materials to a minor at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch, Scott’s place of employment.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy advised Scott of his rights and imposed a protection order restricting Scott from contact with four alleged victims which includes minors.
The order also restricts Scott from contact with anyone younger than 18 years old.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig asked for an extended period to file formal charges due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the possibility additional witnesses may come forward.
Murphy gave the prosecution until Sept. 16 to file charges and set a status conference for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23.
