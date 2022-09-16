Herbert L. Scott, whose recent jury trial ended in a mistrial, is asking to be represented by the public defender’s office going forward.
Local attorney Ernest Marquez filed a motion with the court to withdraw from all of the cases facing Scott.
Marquez has been Scott’s attorney since charges of obscenity were made against Scott in 2020 as well as sexual assault charges made in 2021.
He defended Scott against charges of sexual assault in a recent jury trial.
The jury in that trial was unable to come to a decision, causing 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy to declare a mistrial.
In a status conference Wednesday, Murphy said Scott needed to submit paperwork to show he qualified for public defense, then the public defender’s office would be asked if they could take on the case or if he needed to appoint another attorney for Scott.
Scott will next appear in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.