Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Susan Michele Shafer, 60, of Salida, Jan. 3, on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alicia Maria Velasquez, 44, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 2, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Antonio Able Archuleta, 32, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 1, on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and harassment. He was held without bond.
Brian Gabriel Flanders, 28, of Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 1, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua Ray Lowrey, 27, of Salida was arrested Dec. 30, on charges of criminal mischief – private, child abuse, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Jewel Marie Jump, 22, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Dec. 29, on a charge of second degree introducing contraband. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
