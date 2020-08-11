Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Magee, 56, of Buena Vista, Aug. 2 on a charge of harassment. He was released on a summons.
Donna Woodland Embree, 58, of Littleton, was arrested July 31, on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Robert Lee Rowell, 50, of Salida, was arrested July 30, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
April Dawn Fry, 35, of Durango, was arrested July 30, on a charge of third degree criminal trespass. She was release on a summons.
Elijah James Leask, 20, of Salida,was arrested July 29, on a warrant charging two counts of failure to comply. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cole Dale Freeman, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested July 28, on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree and harassment. He was held without bond.
Michael Gilbert, 51, homeless, was arrested July 28, on charges of obstruction of police and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Robert Jareth Pierce, 32, of Moffat, was arrested July 27, on a Saguache warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Daniel Joseph Egan, 45, of Buena Vista, was arrested July 27 on a charge of felony menacing. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
