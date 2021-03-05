Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jewel Marie Jump, 22, of Colorado Springs, Feb. 28, on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $550 bail.
Jeremy David Johnson, 46, of Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 26, on warrants charging failure to appear and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $25,500 bail.
Kyla Mernerver Mason, 23, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Feb. 25, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Nicholas Chase Englehart, 27, of Nathrop, was arrested Feb. 24, on charges of simple assault and harassment. He was released on a summons.
Justin Jeffery Buck, 26, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 24, on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Lynn Finchum, 56, of Monument, was arrested Feb. 23, on charges of criminal mischief – private, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
