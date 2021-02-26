Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Partick Murphy extended the suspension on jury trials in the four counties within the district until April 5.
No juries will be called for any trials prior to April 5 and no jury trials will occur prior to April 5 in Chaffee, Fremont, Park and Custer counties.
When jury trials commence, public health guidelines will still need to be followed. This could affect whether trials actually occur in each particular courthouse.
Murphy’s order stated the court is hopeful that this extension will be the last.
