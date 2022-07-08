Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Miles Colman Humble, 42, of Denver July 2 on charges of theft, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol and a non-moving traffic violation. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Einar Loeffler, 46, Snowmass Village, was arrested July 2 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Henri Christian Papazian, 50, Steamboat Springs, was arrested July 1 on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, harassment and obstruction of a telephone. He was held without bond.
Jerris D. Pacheco, 37, Saguache, was arrested July 1 on a charge of theft from a building. He was released on a summons.
Rocky Joseph Porco, 37, Salida, was arrested July 1 on a charge of theft from a building. He was released on a summons.
Zachary John-Nolte Robins, 22, Salida, was arrested June 28 on charges of false reporting to authorities, failure to remain at the scene, give information or aid after an accident involving a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle under revocation, failure to have compulsory insurance, careless driving and failure to notify police of an accident. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
