Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sandra Brooks Dorsey, 74, of Buena Vista Sept. 4 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Jamie Leigh Milner, 45, Centennial, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of driving under the influence and driving a vehicle while license under restraint. She was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Eleanor Mae Kaiser, 61, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 2 on two charges of driving under the influence. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
William Harold Barrett, 28, Salida, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of menacing, harassment, driving under the influence of alcohol and trespassing. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Eleanor Mae Kaiser, 61, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of child abuse. She was released on a summons.
Mariah Jennifer Dunn, 25, Buena Vista was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of child abuse. She was released on a summons.
Joshua Willie Gordon, 28, Buena Vista was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of reckless endangerment and child abuse. He was released on a summons.
Gale Marshall Morrison, 44, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 1 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Anthony Morris Malette, 60, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer – strong arm, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Bernard Joseph Monette, 30, Loveland, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of criminal mischief and a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,207 bail.
Kenneth Ray Livingston, 47, Mesa, was arrested Aug. 30 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jessica Rose Buck, 37, Salida, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Zachary Eugene Lara, 34, Salida, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Karly Rae Kallungi, 37, Colorado Springs, was arrested Aug. 30 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Simone Star McGinnis, 38, Salida, was arrested Aug. 28 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Catalina Rae Haro, 29, Poncha Springs, was arrested Aug. 27 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Jonathan Eugene Morse, 51, Breckenridge, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of second-degree assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Christopher M. Schodorf, 52, Nathrop, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of compulsory insurance upon demand and weaving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dominique Mathew Borrego, 29, of Denver, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jerry Donovan Poppert, 71, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 24 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 25, Salida, was arrested Aug. 23 on warrants charging one count of fugitive of justice and two counts of failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $500 bail on the first warrant and without bond on the other two.
Paul James Gregg, 69, Salida, was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was released on a summons.
Jeremiah Edwin Krantwashl, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on a summons.
Douglas Ryan Andresen, 36, Wheat Ridge, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Briana Jane Noonan, 41, Lakewood, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of simple assault, domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Alexander Gene Lawson, 39, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 19 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Anais Spring Rowell, 22, of Maryville, Tennessee, was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle and failure to drive in a single lane. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Nathan William Carr, 35, Poncha Springs, was arrested Aug. 17 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $5,500 bail.
Gabriel Alfredo Hutchin Rosales, 25, Pueblo, was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adam Charles Emarine, 39, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the second charge and without bond on the first charge.
Samuel James Ross Miller, 30, Gunnison, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of driving a vehicle while under revocation, speeding and a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail on the warrant and given a summons for the other charges.
Eric Joseph Luna, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Mark Roland Pelletier, 43, Salida, was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of criminal mischief – private, leaving the scene without providing required information after striking an unattended vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to notify police of an accident. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Bernard Joseph Monette, 30, Loveland, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of escape. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
