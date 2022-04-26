Salida police officers arrested Matthew John Yandell, 22, of Buena Vista April 18 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Patrick Allen Addison, 46, Salida, was arrested April 18 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jennifer Brooke Bright, 49, Poncha Springs, was arrested April 17 on charges of backing a vehicle in a parking area when not safe, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs or both and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Edward Clark, 51, Salida, was arrested April 17 on a charge of second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jennifer Christine Walker, 28, Stuart, Florida, was arrested April 16 on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Nathan Jesse Jenkins, 45, Denver, was arrested April 15 on charges of possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to display lamps when required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Frederick William Newall, 39, Colorado Springs, was arrested April 15 on charges of careless driving, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Micah J. Burke, 51, Salida, was arrested April 15 on a charge of trespassing. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Van Zonneveld, 36, Salida, was arrested April 14 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tommy Louis East, 30, Salida, was arrested April 13 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jamie Leigh Milner, 44, Aurora, was arrested April 11 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
James Lee Gentile, 61, Salida, was arrested April 11 on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
David Allen Porter, 36, Salida, was arrested April 9 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Norman Vernon Veasman, 45, Salida, was arrested April 8 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tera Renee Puckett, 50, Salida, was arrested April 8 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
David Carl McGuire, 41, Cañon City, was arrested April 7 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jesse Richard Derke, 41, Buena Vista, was arrested April 7 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful sale of heroin. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Bettina Longoria Hill, 56, Crested Butte, was arrested April 6 on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony and fraud by check – other method. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Jimmy Don Feerer Jr., 42, Salida, was arrested April 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Lee August Maurer, 40, Salida, was arrested April 1 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
