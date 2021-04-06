Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason George Martin, 51, of Aurora, March 28 on warrants charging violation of a restraining order and failure to comply. He was held in lieu of $10,500 bail.
Daniel Jason Wylie, 47, of Salida, was arrested March 27 on charges of domestic violence, two counts of violation of a restraining order and two counts of harassment. He was held without bond.
Angelo Joseph Delora, Jr., 29, of Salida, was arrested March 27 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license under restraint. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexandra Nicole Nelson, 25, of Fairfield, Iowa, was arrested March 25 on three warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Amanda Christine Tucek, 29, of Golden, was arrested March 25 on charges of driving under the influence of a alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol per se. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua Ray Lowrey, 26, of Salida, was arrested March 24 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Nicole Lee-Antoinette Olson, 29, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested March 23 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and driving a vehicle without a valid drivers license. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Patrick Kevin Mulhern, 38, of Salida, was arrested March 22 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
