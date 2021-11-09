Salida police officers arrested Franklin Thomas Parks, 37, of Pueblo Nov. 1 on charges of driving a vehicle when license revoked as a habitual offender, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and vehicle had no or defective license plate lamps. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Abigail Keturah Swartz, 25, Moffat, was arrested Oct. 31 on charges of operating a vehicle with defective or missing headlamps and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jamie T. Haggard, 38, Springfield, Missouri, was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of operating an uninsured vehicle on a public roadway, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required. She was held without bond.
Jesse Richard Derke, 40, Salida, was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of second-degree burglary, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Marc Norman Cable, 51, Littleton, was arrested Oct. 29 on two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Eric Marcus Gilmore, 41, Poncha Springs, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges of drinking from or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David R. Lawson, 62, Santa Fe, New Mexico, was arrested Oct. 29 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Aaron R. Radcliffe, 29, Salida, was arrested Oct. 28 on charges of theft and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Carol Veronica Sanchez, 55, Manassa, was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of theft – shoplifting. She was released on a summons.
Daniel Vaughn Anderson, 36, Aurora, was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of violation of a protection order, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Alfred Martinez, 58, Manassa, was arrested Oct. 27 on a charge of theft – shoplifting. He was released on a summons.
Ginger Leigh White-Vale, 30, Salida, was arrested Oct. 26 on charges of violation of a protection order and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Jesse William Bugielski, 29, Rifle, was arrested Oct. 26 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, domestic violence, felony harassment – stalking, resisting arrest and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail on the first charge and without bond on all other charges.
Willie Beal Slater, 28, Salida, was arrested Oct. 25 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 40, Salida, was arrested Oct. 21 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 on one charge and without bond on the other.
Dylan Everet Reichard, 21, Fountain, was arrested Oct. 20 on charges of failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Katurah Gail Kennedy, 42, Salida, was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Joshua Bruce, 28, Salida, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, reckless driving, resisting arrest and vehicular eluding. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Michael Matthew Carter, 47, Denver, was arrested Oct. 17 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Brandon Martinez, 27, Salida, was arrested Oct. 17 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs are both, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacturer, dispensing, sale or possession – amphetamine sale. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Zoe Mariah Drake, 23, Salida, was arrested Oct. 14 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, vehicle had no or defective license plate lamps and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bond.
Morgan Brittany Faulds, 31, Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
John Earl Wilburn, 36, Salida, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of Justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Thomas David Rosato, 36, Salida, was arrested Oct. 13 on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.