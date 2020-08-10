Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Karmen Marie Cole, 31, of Salida, July 28 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Dianna O’Brien, 63, of Buena Vista, was arrested July 24, on charges of menacing, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez-Mendez, 37, of Denver, was arrested July 20, on a Blackhawk warrant charging fugitive of justice and a charge of driving 5-9 mph over the posted speed limit. He was held in lieu of $500.
Steven James Cronin, 35, of Littleton, was arrested July 20 on charges of violation of a restraining order, driving under the influence of alcohol and open container. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
