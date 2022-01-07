by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy continued the trial of Thomas Labosky Monday and reset it for June 15-17.
Labosky was arrested June 3 after an alleged assault of a male victim near the intersection of CR 376 and the Django Trail near Buena Vista.
The move came in response to a motion filed by Labosky’s attorney Randy Canney, who took on the case in mid-October.
The prosecution objected to the continuance, stating Canney had ample time to prepare and the victim in the case objected as well.
Murphy granted the continuance, stating the case was a serious one with serious allegations and Canney had a short time to get up to speed.
Canney said the defense had also had difficulty in issuing subpoenas.
Murphy also cited concerns about the current COVID-19 situation, saying he felt “very uncomfortable” doing jury selection in a small space at this time.
The court will continue to review Labosky’s bond conditions each month in the meantime.
