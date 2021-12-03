Salida police officers arrested Cody Lee Cox, 37, of Salida Nov. 22 on charges of third-degree simple assault, child abuse – negligence and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Nicholas Andrew Hamell, 29, Saguache, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of attempt to influence a public servant, resisting arrest and two counts of flight to avoid prosecution fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,200 bail.
Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 45, Salida, was arrested Nov. 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Rhonda C. Easter, 58, Salida, was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Michael John Tihonovich, 72, Salida, was arrested Nov. 21 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and criminal attempt to commit felony. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jessica Lee Smith, 30, Salida, was arrested Nov. 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Aroldo Pop, 19, Salida, was arrested Nov. 19 on charges of driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to drive in a single lane and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adam Emarine, 38, Salida, was arrested Nov. 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Sarah Rose Culhane, 23, Salida, was arrested Nov. 15 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to signal as required or gave improper signal and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lauren Austin Timmons, 39, Salida, was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Thomas David-Maurer Eakin, 41, Salida, was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and vehicular eluding. He was held in lieu of $5,500 bail.
Chase Brady Cordova, 25, Poncha Springs, was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, open marijuana container in a motor vehicle, violation of a protection order, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, harassment in a public place with obscene language or gesture and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Levi T. Herrera, 30, Salida, was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua Isaac Lander, 34, Berkeley, California, was arrested Nov. 7 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Sevanah Lynn Lane, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate, accessory to crime if crime was a misdemeanor, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Cameron Blake Gordanier, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Salida, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of disorderly conduct – petty and public indecency. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jimmy Don Feerer, 42, Salida, was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Elizabeth Ashlee Sterrett, 32, Howard, was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Zoe Mariah Drake, 23, Salida, was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Sara Jean Nordby, 43, Salida, was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of displaying expired number plates, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Sean Christopher Custy, 30, Denver, was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of displaying expired number plates, operating a vehicle with defective or missing headlamps and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adam Emarine, 38, Salida, was arrested Nov. 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Brandon David Montano, 34, Rye, was arrested Nov. 2 on charges of driving a vehicle when license revoked as a habitual offender, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Louis Henry Maier Jr., 34, Oldtown, Maryland, was arrested Nov. 2 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Nathaniel M. Merkley, 30, Saguache, was arrested Nov. 2 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and attempt to influence a public servant. He was held in lieu of $5,150 bail.
Read Richard Last, 39, Salida, was arrested Nov. 2 on charges of failure to display a valid registration and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Hobson, 28, Salida, was arrested Nov. 1 and a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was released on a summons.
Levi Taylor Herrera, 30, Salida, was arrested Nov. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Kayla Ann Samora, 30, Salida, was arrested Nov. 1 a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
