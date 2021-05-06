Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donald Gary, 60, of Buena Vista, April 30, on charges of fugitive of justice, failure to appear, violation of a protection order and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
David Robert Collins, 54, of Salida, was arrested April 30 on charges of third degree assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He was released on a summons.
Traci Lynn Knoll, 34 of Pueblo, was arrested May 29, on a charge of disorderly conduct. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jeffrey James Cerny, 49, of Salida, was arrested April 28, on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was released on a summons.
Angelo Joseph Delora, 29, of Salida, was arrested April 28, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Michael David Brown, 59, of Colorado Springs, was arrested April 27, on a charge of driving a vehicle while license under revocation. He was released on a summons.
Eben MacFarlane, 52, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Mack Hill, 24, of Salida, was arrested April 27, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Christian Sebastian Horn, 25, of Salida, was arrested April 27, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Stardust Angelene Lamm, 33, of Salida, was arrested April 27, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Matthew Levi Hommertzheim, 35, of Salida, was arrested April 27, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Morris Winton Gunter, 38, of Buena Vista, was arrested April 26, on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was released on a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
