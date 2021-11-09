Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rebecca Leigh Hensley, 39, of Buena Vista Oct. 30 on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer and resisting an officer. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Orlando Calva Serrano, 35, Gunnison, was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in a single lane – weaving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jonathan Jacob Vanzonneveld, 36, Boulder, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 29, Poncha Springs, was arrested Oct. 28 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Xavier Alexander Moore, 19, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Joseph Salazar, 37, Cañon City, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Morgan Brittany Faulds, 31, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 28 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
John Walter Young, 21, Moffat, was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Krystin Michelle Schletter, 35, Pueblo, was arrested Oct. 27 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Elijah James Leask, 22, was arrested Oct. 25 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and three counts of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $7,000 bail.
Jessie James Jones, 27, Moffat, was arrested Oct. 26 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
