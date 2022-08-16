Salida police officers arrested Elijah Alan Dawson, 29, of Salida Aug. 9 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, failure to signal as required, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.

David Macomb Bull, 59, Salida, was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispensing, sale or possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

