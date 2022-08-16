Salida police officers arrested Elijah Alan Dawson, 29, of Salida Aug. 9 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, failure to signal as required, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
David Macomb Bull, 59, Salida, was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispensing, sale or possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kevin Derek Robinson, 29, Moffat, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
John Lee Bagby, 28, Westminster, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
James Timothy Nix, 57, Salida, was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $200 bail.
Rachael Ann Derke, 40, Salida, was arrested Aug. 4 on a charge of violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kenneth M. Kerrigan, 63, Howard, was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of drinking from or possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, backing vehicle in a parking area when not safe, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Edward Hockman, 33, Salida, was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jared Keith Robb, 36, Howard, was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of disorderly conduct and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Casey Paul Goehl, 31, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of child abuse – negligence, violation of a protection order and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Heather Lynn Brazell, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of violation of a protection order and second-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Felisha Ann Lucero, 45, Salida, was arrested July 31 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kristen Kate Hill, 35, Salida, was arrested July 31 on a charge of theft – shoplifting. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Judy Ann Smith, 64, Salida, was arrested July 30 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a peace officer and second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer with a weapon. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jamie Marie Sanchez, 29, Alamosa, was arrested July 28 on a charge of second-degree burglary. She was held without bond.
William A. Cardenas, 45, Westminster, was arrested July 28 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250.
Kenneth Paul Kuck, 47, Hartsel, was arrested July 26 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Guess Adrenna Patton, 29, Salida, was arrested July 25 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Cody Wayne Walker, 34, Salida, was arrested July 25 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Tera Renee Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested July 25 on charges of third-degree simple assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested July 24 on charges of second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Gale Marshall Morrison, 44, Buena Vista, was arrested July 24 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Ethan Daniel Billingsley, 44, Salida, was arrested July 22 on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, felony aggravated menacing with a weapon, recklessly discharging a firearm and first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Adam Brian Martinez, 45, Salida, was arrested July 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Miguel A. Rosales Castaneda, 35, Salida, was arrested July 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tambrae Marie Deleo, 36, Salida, was arrested July 20 on charges of child abuse – negligence, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful sale of synthetic narcotics. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Zachary Eugene Lara, 34, Salida, was arrested July 20 on charges of displaying expired number plates, domestic violence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Melissa Jean Brock, 41, Salida, was arrested July 20 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Zachary John Nolte Robins, 22, Colorado Springs, was arrested July 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Ryan Allen Quick, 46, Cotopaxi, was arrested July 16 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Mathew James Bible, 29, Salida, was arrested July 15 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Victor Anthony Cable, 55, Salida, was arrested July 14 on a charge of petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Adam J. O’Connor, 32, Moffat, was arrested July 13 on charges of displaying fictitious number plates, drinking from or possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $101,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
