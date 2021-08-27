Salida police arrested Salida resident John Turley, 56, on a charge of sexual assault on a child, a Class 4 felony.
Salida Police Department reported in a press release that it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Aug. 3 about a possible sex assault on a child. The report stated the alleged assault took place in Salida as well as in Park County during the months of May and June. The report stated the suspect in the case was Turley.
Following an investigation, Salida police detectives subsequently obtained probable cause to seek an arrest warrant for Turley. Detectives also were able to obtain a Chaffee County Court-issued search warrant.
Salida Police Detective Rob Martellaro said additional criminal charges may be forthcoming in the case.
Turley is scheduled to appear in District Court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 for a status conference.
