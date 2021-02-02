DENVER – A native of the San Luis Valley is giving President Joe Biden his first opportunity to appoint a Coloradan to a court one step below the U.S. Supreme Court.
Carlos F. Lucero is giving up his full-time seat on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, and will become a part-time judge of the Denver-based court.
That opens up a seat on the court for the president to fill.
President Bill Clinton appointed Lucero, 80, to the court in 1995. Lucero had practiced law in Alamosa for 30 years before that.
Lucero was a candidate in 1984 and 1990 for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat.
“The time seems right,” he said Friday about his decision to reduce his workload.
“It’s a high calling to be like Solomon and resolve people’s disputes,” Lucero said.
The court has jurisdiction of federal cases from Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming.
Because the Supreme Court accepts a very small percentage of appeals, the circuit appeals courts typically are the courts of last resort on federal issues, both criminal and civil.
The 10th Circuit court has 12 fulltime judges and seven part-time judges.
The part-time judges “carry a lot of the (court’s workload),” Lucero said.
He, with a chuckle in his voice, credited his working for more than 55 years to water he drank in the San Luis Valley. “It’s good water.” He was born in 1940 in Antonito.
He is a graduate of what is now Adams State University in Alamosa and of the George Washington School of Law in Washington, D.C.
The Colorado Politics online news site quoted one of his former law clerks about her experience working for him:
“Judge Lucero taught me, and all of his clerks, how to apply the law ethically and compassionately to answer some of the most important legal questions of our time,” said Sarah J. Parady. “He made sure that we treated pro se litigants as seriously as wealthy corporations and he taught us that lawyers and judges should write opinions that are readable and that communicate the values of our legal system to the public. His sense of humor is legendary and so is his kind heart.”
Pro se litigants are persons who represent themselves in court without an attorney, typically because they can’t afford an attorney’s fees.
