Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested William Alexander Cook, 53, of Nathrop Feb. 27 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Joshua Kip Costanzo, 34, Pueblo, was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, harassment, obstruction of a telephone and on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Madison Frances Downey, 30, Leadville, was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Emily Jean Snyder, 25, Evergreen, was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Vonnie Jean Dawson, 51, Wheat Ridge, was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $8,000 bail.
Jason Lee Roecker, 46, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Matthew David Ball, 30, Northglenn, was arrested Feb. 25 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Jerry Donovan Poppert, 71, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 23 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Hector Fernando Lopez Chavez, 49, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of vicious dog and dog at large. He was released on a summons.
Esai Alexander Aliaga, 19, Highlands Ranch, was arrested Feb. 23 on a warrant charging sexual assault. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.