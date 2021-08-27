Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Craig Edward Cain, 42, of Littleton Aug. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Alicia Maria Velazquez, 45, Salida, was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of contempt of court and driving a vehicle while license under revocation. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Clinton Dwayne Jett, 40, Salida, was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Joanne Lee Bray, 32, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested Aug. 18 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Raymond Roque Valerio, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Tristan Joseph Struna, 19, Hartsel, was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of reckless driving. He was released on a summons.
Jerry Ray Garner, 53, Glenwood Springs, was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kaylee Marie Segura, 19, Pueblo, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of possession of contraband in the first degree and first-degree introducing contraband. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Willow Moon Null, 19, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of first-degree introducing of contraband and first-degree possession of contraband. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Michael Allan Harrison, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 50, Salida, was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant charging violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Daniel Levy, 51, Salinas, California, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adan Bustos, 33, Pueblo, was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Dustin Gaskell, 33, Pueblo, was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of driving a vehicle while license under revocation. He was released on a summons.
Corey James Denton, 30, Aspen, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving, driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failure to drive in a single lane – weaving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Journeia Youlette Baker, 36, Denver, was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license under restraint. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kimberly Ann Lesley, 49, Arvada, was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts – licenses and four counts of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $4,500 bail.
Duncan Clay Narcomey, 31, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, careless driving and failure to show compulsory insurance. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Alisha Lynn Baker, 35, Salida, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.