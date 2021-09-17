by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Daniel Egan, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the July 14, 2018, death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro.
Egan faces a sentence of from three to 12 years with a mandatory three-year probation to be served concurrently with any current sentence.
Egan’s plea was accepted by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, and a sentencing hearing is set for 4 p.m. Dec. 22.
