Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Markian Charles Sorrels, 48, of Colorado Springs July 17 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
John Edward Venegas, 39, Wattenburg, was arrested July 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Ben Michael Senter, 22, Colorado Springs, was arrested July 15 on charges of second-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the second degree. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jason Dean Moreland, 41, Salida, was arrested July 15 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice and a charge of driving a vehicle under revocation. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Wade Forris Swift, 44, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 15 on four warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Christopher Glen Samuelson, 38, Salida, was arrested July 14 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Blaze Tyler Grabinski, 28, was arrested July 14 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, of Salida, was arrested July 14 on a charge of false reporting to authorities. She was released on a summons.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 53, Salida, was arrested July 13 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 40, Salida, was arrested July 13 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alicia Maria Velasquez, 44, Salida, was arrested July 12 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice and a charge of public order crimes. She was held in lieu of $8,000 bail.
Jason Lee Roecker, 46, Buena Vista, was arrested July 1, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Ryan Taylor Goodwin, 34, Salida, was arrested July 12 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $20 bail.
Jeffrey Morgan Jewell, 34, Salida, was arrested July 11 on charges of failure to comply, violation of a restraining order and failure to appear. He was held without bond.
Angela Diane Reed, 45, Buena Vista, was arrested July 9 on a charge of child abuse. She was released on a summons.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Salida, was arrested July 8 on a charge of false reporting to authorities. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Amanda Jean Alloy, 41, Aurora, was arrested July 8 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Deborah Ann Dayton, 67, of Salida, was arrested July 8 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Amanda Lee Polk-Fogel, 41, Denver, was arrested July 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a lane and speeding 15 mph over the speed limit. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Charles Brandon White, 39, Salida, was arrested July 7 on a charge of aggravated assault of a nonfamily member with strong arm. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Elisha Lyn Dixon, 52, Salida, was arrested July 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and reckless driving. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Matthew Owen Taylor, 48, Buena Vista, was arrested July 6 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Antony Matthew Nicholas, 48, Centennial, was arrested July 6 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Dallas Dean Schmidt, 46, Littleton, was arrested July 6 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Matthew Frederick Conklin, 48, Aurora, was arrested July 6 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a summons.
Christina Buchanan, 25, Salida, was arrested July 5 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
