Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Eugene Bready, 33, of Colorado Springs June 27 on charges of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Raven Duncan Roberts, 22, Salida, was arrested June 24 on three warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail,
Russell Medina, 42, Alamosa, was arrested June 23 on charges of theft – shoplifting, violation of a restraining order and disorderly conduct. He was held without bond.
Amanda Lee Frank, 40, Colorado Springs, was arrested June 23 on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Joni Zoe McCoy, 67, Salida, was arrested June 23 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Steve Manning Kimball, 52, Mosca, was arrested June 23 on charges of two counts of expired registration and driving a vehicle under revocation. He was issued a summons.
Charles Joseph Mitchell, 50, Buena Vista, was arrested June 23 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Briana Nikole Martin, 26, Salida, was arrested June 22 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kayley Jean O’Dell, 20, Buena Vista was arrested June 21 on five warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
