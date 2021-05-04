Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mitchell Kelly, 51, of Buena Vista, April 23, on a charge of menacing. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Raelyn Beth Ruffin, 36, of Poncha Springs, was arrested April 22, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jaymie Lynne Bumann, 37, of Buena Vista, was arrested April 22, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brandon James Martinez, 27, of Florence, was arrested April 20, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Daniel Paul Belinski, 36, of Salida, was arrested April 19, on charges of possession of contraband in the first degree and first degree introducing of contraband. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lane Dussart, 20, of Brighton, was arrested April 18, on a charge of illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person. He was released on a summons.
Amanda Lee Compton, 37, of Nathrop, was arrested April 12, on warrants charging fugitive of justice and violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Sabrina Lacey Brown, 22 of Pueblo, was arrested April 12, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
