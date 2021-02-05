The Salida Police Department, Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol encourage everyone not to drive impaired during Super Bowl weekend.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said that they have received a grant from CDOT that pays to have extra officers enforcing driving under the influence laws throughout the year.
Last year’s Super Bowl weekend resulted in 229 arrests for impaired driving throughout the state.
There were 203 traffic fatalities in 2020 that involved an impaired driver in Colorado.
