A jury of six women and seven men, one an alternate, was seated Friday afternoon in the Herbert Scott trial in 11th Judicial District Court in Salida.
Following opening statements Friday by Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando and defense attorney Ernest Marquez, Scott’s accuser, Chloe Kimmons, took the stand and was questioned by prosecution attorney Jessica Dotter.
Before the jury was dismissed for the weekend, Kimmons testified to the events in 2019 that led to the charges of unlawful sexual contact and sexual assault levied on Scott.
Kimmons gave a detailed description of the alleged sexual assault, which she said took place at the Scott ranch.
Monday’s testimony included cross-examination of Kimmons by Marquez and the introduction of text message exchanges on different social media platforms between Scott and Kimmons.
Dotter revisited the text messages with Kimmons under redirect for clarification.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy made a decision to allow the jury to hear a recorded interview of Kimmons by Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Kevin Koback, which will be done later in the trial.
Other witnesses called to testify by the prosecution Monday included Lily Spezze and Jamison Schriever.
The trial continues today and is expected to finish Friday.
