The jury trial for Brett Boyles, 39, originally set for this week, was reset to March 14-18 during a status conference Monday.
Boyles faces several charges, including first-degree murder, in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro.
Attorney Randy Canney, representing Boyles, told the court his client waived his right to a speedy trial, clearing the way for a later date.
A pretrial conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
