Isaiah Garcia, 21, and Taylor Mossman, 22, both entered pleas of guilty to charges related to a Nov. 17, burglary incident in Poncha Springs which culminated in a vehicle pursuit and an armed stand-off with law enforcement, during which Garcia turned the gun on himself.
Garcia pleaded guilty to second degree burglary, a Class 4 Felony, and was sentenced to two years probation and 90 days in jail with no credit for time served.
Mossman pleaded guilty to attempted second degree burglary, a Class 4 felony, and theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She was sentenced to two years probation with a deferred conviction on the felony charge and to jail time.
Both Garcia and Mossman have remained in custody since their arrest.
Deputy Ditrict Attorney Biran Andris said Garcia’s higher level of culpability was reflected in the sentence, he being the one who actually entered the home in question, possessed the firearm and was the driver of the vehicle.
He said fortunately Garcia had the forethought to not point the weapon at the victim, placing it on the ground while speaking to the victim, before taking it up again to make his escape, otherwise there would be a Department of Corrections element in his sentence.
Both Garcia and Mossman are under probation restrictions including monitored sobriety, no controlled substances, no alcohol, no marijuana, substance abuse and mental health evaluations and compliance with recommended treatment.
Upon completion of probation, Mossman’s felony charge would be dismissed, while Garcia will retain his felony conviction on his record.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy told Mossman she had been given an opportunity many people would not have received.
Andris said the People hope Mossman’s time in custody serves as an eye-opener and that Mossman will make better decisions in the future.
Garcia and Mossman were also required to pay full restitution of $2,564.14 with additional restitution open for 91 days.
Violation of probation could result in a Colorado Department of Corrections sentence of up to 6 years for Mossman and up to 12 years for Garcis if the judge found evidence that the burglary was aggravated.
