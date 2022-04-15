Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Martin Blake Stinnett Jr., 33, of Buena Vista April 10 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeremy Schultz, 37, La Jara, was arrested April 9 on charges of compulsory insurance – operated uninsured motor vehicle and displaying expired license plates. He was released on a summons.
Jesse Jaiden Shafer, 23, Salida, was arrested April 9 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jennifer Jane Treat, 40, Salida, was arrested April 8 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Daniel Lee New Jr., 24, Nathrop, was arrested April 8 on charges of two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, obstruction of police, prohibited use of a firearm and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Jesse Richard Derke, 41, Salida, was arrested April 8 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and five counts of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $13,000 bail.
Robert Leonard McNevin III, 34, Moffat, was arrested April 7 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Stephen Christopher Turner, 33, Poncha Springs, was arrested April 7 on charges of aggravated assault – family with strong arm, two counts of child abuse, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Scott Samuel Kite, 57, Buena Vista, was arrested April 6 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cameron Blake Gordanier, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested April 5 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant charging fugitive of justice, violation of a restraining order and three warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Dustin Lawrence Nero, 39, Twin Lakes, was arrested April 5 on a warrant charging violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Michael Henry Shelton, 37, Salida, was arrested April 4 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 29, Salida, was arrested April 3 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was released on a summons.
Bruce Rowland Miller, 40, Golden, was arrested April 2 on charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of police, a warrant charging fugitive of justice, driving under the influence, driving a vehicle when license under restraint, fictitious license plates and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
James Alexander Baker, 74, Poncha Springs, was arrested April 2 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Reese Elijah Kern, 20, Hayden, was arrested April 1 on a charge of possession of liquor by an underage person. He was released on a summons.
Garrett Winfield Salazar, 20, Hayden, was arrested April 1 on a charge of possession of liquor by an underage person. He was released on a summons.
Theresa Ann Mazzeo, 57, Poncha Springs, was arrested March 30 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. She was held without bond.
Nathaniel Michael Merkley, 30, Saguache, was arrested March 30 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Michael Anthony Gonzales, 27, Saguache, was arrested March 30 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Melissa Desiree Meador, 32, Lakewood, was arrested March 30 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
