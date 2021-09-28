Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rihanna Elizabeth Weiss, 30, of Salida, Sept. 12 on charges of aggravated assault – non-family with strong arm, simple assault, unlawful use of a controlled substance – heroin and first-degree introducing contraband. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
K.C. Lee Lane, 43, Rosse, Texas, was arrested Sept. 11 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Kenneth Sikes, 29, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failure to drive in a single lane (weaving). He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jonathan Ray Yarborough, 48, Poncha Springs, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of false imprisonment, third-degree assault, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and driving a vehicle under revocation. He was held without bond.
Michael Paul Hoffman, 79, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kaylee Segura, 19, Pueblo, was arrested Sept. 9 on four warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $8,100 bail.
Matthew D. Hage, 48, Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of menacing and harassment. He was released on a summons.
Charles Brandon White, 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of criminal mischief at a business. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tanya Lee Sanders, 45, Cañon City, was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. She was held without bond.
Aaron Jacob Herrera, 34, Los Alamos, New Mexico, was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. He was held without bond.
Patrick Scott Criswell, 39, Greeley, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Adan Valentin Bustos, 33, Pueblo, was arrested Sept. 6 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 24, Salida, was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 32, Salida was arrested Sept. 3 on two charges a violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adan Valentin Bustos, 33, Pueblo, was arrested Sept. 2 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Lee A. Maurer, 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of identity theft. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Corey James Denton, 31, Aspen, was arrested Sept. 2 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $2,800 bail.
Jessica Jlynn Knigge, 27, Divide, was arrested Aug. 31 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Steven Lou Haarberg, 69, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 31 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Jeffrey Paul New, 51, Salida, was arrested Aug. 30 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.