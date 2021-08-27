Christopher Reynold, 47, and Amanda Alloy, 42, both of Salida, are scheduled for Sept. 8 court dates to address their alleged involvement in a multistate scam that may have netted close to $1 million.
The investigation into the case began Jan. 13 when the Salida Police Department was dispatched to Mountain River Credit Union regarding a check fraud case, a Salida Police Department press release stated.
The case turned into an extensive investigation over several months involving crimes including cyber-crime, check fraud, identity theft and theft.
Reynolds and Alloy allegedly received checks fraudulently from numerous individuals across the United States. Once Reynolds and Alloy obtained the checks they allegedly deposited them into their checking accounts at assorted banks in Salida, as well as bank accounts they had in the Denver area.
Salida police detectives obtained a number of search warrants for bank records, through which additional victims in other states were identified.
During interviews of the potential victims, SPD learned that all of the victims were mailing checks to Christopher Reynolds and Amanda Alloy on the promise of a government grant.
It was reported that the checks being sent to Reynolds and Alloy were payments for taxes and fees.
Police learned that the government grant didn’t exist and it was actually a scam the victims had fallen into. Victims were identified in several states. Mountain River Credit Union in Salida was also listed as a victim due to the fact that one the checks had passed through that institution, and it was financially responsible for that check.
In most cases the victims were notified through social media and advised about the government grant. Most of the victims in the case were elderly.
The case revealed that many of the victims had been involved in the scam up to a year and had lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The total amount stolen from all of the individuals is believed to be near $1 million.
Salida police detectives worked with a number of police agencies and banking institutions across the United States during the investigation.
Salida police obtained arrest warrants on April 23 for Reynolds and Alloy. Charges on the arrest warrants were: one count of forgery by check, a Class 5 felony; one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by check, a Class 6 felony; one count of identity theft, a Class 4 felony; one count of cyber-crime ($20,000 to $100,000), a Class 4 felony; and one count of theft ($20,000 to $100,000), a Class 4 felony.
The pair were taken into custody July 6 in the Denver area and were together at the time of their arrests. They were subsequently transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center and are being held on $20,000 cash-only bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.