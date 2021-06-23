Donald Garcia, 45, of Saguache, appeared in 12th Judicial District court Tuesday on a first degree murder charge in the Dec. 6 death of Robert Turner Jr., 50, of Salida.
According to the Dec. 7 arrest affidavit, Turner was found by sheriff’s deputies in a Saguache home “lying face down in a pool of blood.” A hatchet was discovered nearby.
A witness, Reed Last, told police he had seen Garcia hit Turner with the implement.
Garcia’s attorney, Chip Cutler, asked the court for 30 days in order to view evidence and bring in an expert.
Deputy District Attorney Alex Raines acceded to the request and 12th Judicial District Judge Amanda Hopkins set a status conference in the case for 3:30 p.m. July 20.
Garcia’s other case, a 2017 probation violation charge is set for the same time.
