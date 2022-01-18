by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Oscar Gerardo Garcia-Gomez, 35, is dead following a stabbing Friday morning in Westcliffe.
Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly reported in a press release that Guillermo Gomez-Buenostro, 37, was arrested and booked into the Custer County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Garcia-Gomez.
The sheriff reported a call came in at about 5:30 a.m. of a disturbance at 9 Granada Court, Unit 20 in Westcliffe, with a male possibly injured.
Deputies responded and found Gomez-Buenostro and another man. Garcia-Gomez was unresponsive at the scene.
Deputies determined Garcia-Gomez was dead from apparent knife wounds and detained the other two men.
Byerly stated Friday evening Gomez-Buenostro was in custody, and the second man was cooperating with the investigation as it continues.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
