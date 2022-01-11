A juvenile suspect remains at large following execution of a search warrant Sunday for a residence in the 600 block of Scott Street.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday about a suspicious incident in the 700 block of Scott Street, which is in unincorporated Chaffee County.
Upon arriving on the scene, sheriff’s deputies contacted the complainant, who pointed out several empty shell casings and reported a disturbance in the neighborhood the night before.
Salida Police Department joined the investigation.
Law enforcement officials discovered where several shots were fired in the 600 and 700 block of Scott Street and a residence was struck by gunfire.
A search warrant was obtained and, with the assistance of the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team, was executed Sunday for the residence in the 600 block of Scott Street.
An arrest warrant was obtained for the juvenile believed connected to the incident for the following charges: illegal discharge of a firearm, a Class 5 felony; reckless endangerment, a Class 3 misdemeanor; felony menacing, a Class 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Class 1 misdemeanor; prohibited use of a firearm, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, a Class 5 felony.
In a Monday press release Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated that although the juvenile suspect remained at large Monday afternoon, this incident appears to be isolated.
