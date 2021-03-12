Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Todd Hooks, 49, of Buena Vista, March 5, on a charge of felony menacing. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jeffrey James Cerny, 49, of Salida, was arrested March 5, on charges of third degree assault and harassment. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Raven Duncan Roberts. 21, of Salida, was arrested March 4, on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Isaiah O. Garcia, of Moffat, was arrested March 3, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Dale Allen Mills, 39, of Cañon City, was arrested March 3, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Catalina Rae Haro, 28, of Poncha Springs, was arrested March 2, on two warrants charging failure to comply of pay. She was held without bond.
Mohamed Abdirahman Ali, 23, of Denver, was arrested March 2, on a charge of motor vehicle theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jennifer Minnie Hanson, 40, of Salida, was arrested March 4, on two warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Tarron Rachelle Johnson, 42, of Salida, was arrested March 1, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.