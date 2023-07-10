Mars, Venus and Saturn are all visible in July’s night sky, and when the moon isn’t too bright and the weather is good, they can be seen clearly, sometimes by the naked eye.
That was part of the lesson from park naturalist Lori Young at an Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area astronomy program Friday at Salida East Campground.
Young grew up in Butler, Pennsylvania, and has 14 years of park and Forest Service experience. “When I was a little kid I just used to go out and stare at the night sky,” she said.
Young became educated in astronomy when she worked as a park ranger at Great Sand Dunes National Park and ran similar educational programs there.
AHRA has now hosted a few evening programs, pioneered by Young, the last one about bats. Each month different planets are visible in the sky, she said, and another astronomy program will be held next month.
Venus, the second brightest natural object in the night sky – apart from the moon – reached its brightest on July 7. Venus is hotter than Mercury, Young said, surprising to some as Mercury is closer to the sun.
Saturn has 145 moons, one of which, Titan, has a methane ocean.
Mars is in opposition every two years, meaning next year it will get really close to the Earth, Young said. Mars is also her favorite planet.
After the presentation, Young passed around red flashlights to look at the map of the sky, which she said would preserve night vision.
“Studying the night sky is like riding a bike; the more you do it the quicker you’re going to understand what’s happening up there,” Young said, and additionally what stars are visible.
“You’ll be surprised what you’ll be able to make out with a simple pair of binoculars.”
Oliver Nohe, 10, of Broomfield said, “I learned that white light is actually not good. … It makes it harder to see. If you want to go stargazing you shouldn’t use a phone at all.”
Nohe said he also learned that the first “star” you see at night isn’t actually a star at all, but the planet Venus.
“Here in Colorado we’re lucky,” Young said, because sometimes the moon is behind the mountains, making it easier to see the stars and planets.
Young said for those interested in learning more about stars, she recommends SkyMap.com. “It’s the quickest and easiest way to get into astronomy.” On an Android phone, an app she recommends for star searching is Google Sky Map. A similar app for iPhones is Star Walk.
