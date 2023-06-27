Elected officials of Chaffee and surrounding counties got the scoop on youth issues Thursday at the Salida Boys & Girls Club at the club’s inaugural “Get the Scoop” event.
Salida Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said they hope to do the event annually. In addition to the Salida club, kids from the High Rockies club in Park County visited as did the club from Buena Vista. Ice cream was served outside before the event.
Speakers from the Boys & Girls Club were mostly teens, but younger kids were encouraged to ask questions as audience members.
“An event like this is really cool because it brings our elected officials in to hear the voices of the young people they represent,” Casey Headrick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Colorado and event co-organizer, said.
“It was this idea of, you know, we talk a lot about how do we elevate youth’s voice to a position of power,” she said. “Sometimes as young people you feel you don’t have power or agency.”
The elected officials participating were Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie, Chaffee County Commissioner P.T. Wood, Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay, Fremont County Commissioner Dwayne McFall, Salida School District Assistant Superintendent Will Wooddell and Park County Commissioner Dick Elsner.
The youth speakers were Chaffee County’s Irene Alvarez, 17; Ermuun Uranzorig, 12, Sarah Alvarado, 13, and Ignacio Shanks, 14, of Fremont County; and Colin Byrne, 16, and Ana Rysz, 12, of the High Rockies club.
The kids sat in alternating chairs between the elected officials before an audience of their younger peers and adults and were asked about issues of importance to them.
Alvarez said substance abuse was an important topic to her and said she hoped Narcan would become more available in schools.
Alvarado expressed concerns about not being heard and also safety regarding the internet and peer pressure.
