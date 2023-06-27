Elected officials of Chaffee and surrounding counties got the scoop on youth issues Thursday at the Salida Boys & Girls Club at the club’s inaugural “Get the Scoop” event.

Salida Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said they hope to do the event annually. In addition to the Salida club, kids from the High Rockies club in Park County visited as did the club from Buena Vista. Ice cream was served outside before the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.