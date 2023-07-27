Atmos donates book vending machine to Boys & Girls Club

Salida Boys & Girls Club has a new feature to help inspire its members to read.
A book vending machine provided by Atmos Energy was recently installed at the club, filled with brand-new books ready to be earned by youngsters.
Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, said the machine cost about $7,000, and about $3,000 worth of children’s books at different reading levels were purchased to go into the machine.
Salida club Director Kiki Lathrop said the company also donated another $3,000 to purchase more books down the line. She said the club will offer literacy-related activities that will entitle kids to obtain a new book.
The Salida club celebrated the new addition to their clubhouse with ice cream, and officials from Atmos and Boys & Girls Clubs board members attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony after touring the club.
Beaulieu said the kids had been polled to find out what their favorite books were, so the machine can be stocked with books they want to read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.