The Mountain Mail is looking for veterans from all branches of the United States military who would like to tell their stories to be shared in the annual veterans edition to be distributed the Friday before Veterans Day.
While we typically have penned stories told by the veterans themselves, we are asking families this year to tell us stories about their favorite veterans. Also on our wish list is a story about family service, for instance, Grandpa served in WWII, Dad served in the Cold War, and brothers all served during the 1990s to 2000s. Call or email Paul Goetz about your stories at 719-221-2932 or pgoetz@orourkemediagroup.com.
To post a photo of a veteran in the special edition, call or email Jeff Wolfe at 719-539-6691 or jwolfe@orourkemediagroup.com. Photos should include full name, branch of service and rank.
