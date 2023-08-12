The board of directors of Ark-Valley Humane Society announced Nikki Ritter has been appointed the organization’s new executive director.
Ritter has been employed by AVHS for more than four years in several roles, most recently as medical and transfer coordinator.
Ritter graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources. Prior to joining AVHS, she held various positions in fish and wildlife research, animal care husbandry and wildlife fieldwork.
“I am humbled and honored to be stepping into this new role. We have experienced great growth as a community-focused and forward-thinking organization throughout my time at AVHS,” Ritter said in a press release. “I look forward to leading these continued efforts and supporting our dedicated staff team as we work to improve the lives of companion animals, support the bond between people and pets and cultivate relationships within our wonderful community.”
“The board of directors is extremely confident that Nikki will lead AVHS into the next chapter of growth and evolution for the organization,” Terri Buchanan, AVHS board chair, said. “We will continue to be a resource to our community of pet lovers as we grow in the future, all with Nikki’s leadership.”
The board of directors commended outgoing Executive Director Amber van Leuken for her years of dedicated service to AVHS.
