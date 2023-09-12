Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Ham and beans, collard greens, cornbread and orange juice.
Thursday: Kielbasa, parsley buttered new potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked acorn squash and pineapple/mandarin orange compote.
Friday: Enchilada pie, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa and a clementine.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Today: Chili con carne with beans, cinnamon roll, fresh celery sticks, cherry tomatoes and mixed fruit salad.
Wednesday: Scanga all-beef hot dog on a bun, chips, sliced cucumbers, baby whole carrots and grapes.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, whole grain biscuit, crisp salad and chilled pears.
Monday: Spartan potato soup, cheese quesadilla, crisp salad, pineapple tidbits and mandarin oranges.
Salida Middle School
Today: Pizza, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Beef tacos, peas and carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich, green beansand fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Spartan potato soup, cheese-filled breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Today: Chili con carne with beans, cinnamon roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Scanga all-beef hot dog on a bun, chips and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, whole grain biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Spartan potato soup, cheese quesadilla and fruit and salad bar.
