6-year-old raises $5,000 for St. Jude’s

Presents, cake, a party – Adi Mazza asked for none of those for her sixth birthday on June 4. Instead, she wanted to help others by raising money for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
After starting in August, she has raised more than $5,000, with the goal of making another $1,000 before July 31 when her fundraiser ends.
Adi’s mom, Jenniffer Carlson-Mazza, is president of the local Alpha Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, an international nonprofit. St Jude’s is one of the group’s main focuses, and chapters in Colorado raise $2-3 million per year for the hospital, Carlson-Mazza said.
St Jude’s is unique in that no patient or parent ever has to pay a bill, Carlson-Mazza said, meaning food, doctor bills and travel expenses are paid with donated funds.
Adi decided she wanted to take it upon herself to raise money for the hospital. “I want to help the kids get better so they can go with their family,” she said.
The money has been raised through offering cookies and lemonade by donation, website donations and a 5K walk in September. Donations can be made at http://events.stjude.org/Adi_6th_Birthday_wish.
Diana Wood and Sharon Adcock, also ESA members, helped Adi’s fundraising by baking cookies. Adi and her mom made the lemonade.
They have offered their wares at several pop-up stands so far, the next to be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday outside Season’s Celebrations on F Street. This past Saturday, in the same location, she made $450.
Her online site has raised $3,612 to date, and her total efforts so far, including the walk, lemonade and cookies sales, have garnered $5,725.
Adi said she plans to fundraise for the rest of her life. “I just really like it; it makes me happy,” she said.
