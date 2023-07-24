140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 4, 1883: The unanimity of opinions expressed by visitors in regard to Salida’s prospects is wonderful.
They all say this is the liveliest town in this part of the State, that its location is such that it is bound to command the trade of a large scope of country and that it will be the city of central Colorado.
The Mail has been saying these same things for more than three years.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 24, 1923: The city council closed the dip crossing at Third and E streets Friday evening for repairs.
Observations were made for eight hours after the crossing was opened and it was found to be unsafe for cars traveling within the speed limit.
The council will continue to experiment with the crossing until the correct pitch is obtained.
It was not expected that the first crossing would be without fault, and it was announced by the council that the crossing finally approved would be safe for those observing the law and dangerous for speeders.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 20, 1948: A modernistic window was installed Monday on the F Street side of the First National Bank to replace the old one, which was arranged so low that it had been cracked by bicycles being parked against it.
The brick wall below the glass has been raised two feet and the original glass was cut in two parts, an aluminum ornament forming the crosspiece.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1973: Announced plans for aerial spraying for the purpose of mosquito control have been delayed temporarily due to “Unforeseen circumstances” according to Chaffee County Commissioner Geroge Dominick III. The program, approved recently by the full commission, was to have its major concentration at the outset in the Buena Vista area where residents have complained that the mosquito infestation was particularly serious.
In announcing the delay, Dominick said some technical factors had entered the picture and that he has further conferences scheduled with an entomologist and with aerial sprayers, in an effort to get the campaign moving as rapidly as possible.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 16, 1998: When word spread around town that Amy’s Kaleidoscope was getting a shipment of Beanie Babies, about 60 collectors of the pellet-stuffed animals lined up outside the toy shop Wednesday morning awaiting their arrival.
Beanie Baby “guards” kept a close watch for the UPS truck, which arrived around 11 a.m. with a shipment of 36 babies, including the hard-to-find Princess Bear and Aaron Bear.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” owner Amy Rahe said of the turnout.
Rahe sold about 200 babies in an hour, at $5.25 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.