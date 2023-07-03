140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, July 7, 1883: There was less drunkenness in Salida on the Fourth than usual.
Police magistrate Pomeroy is of the opinion that the whisky vendors conspired against him and watered down all the liquors.
He thinks he knows three or four men who were drinking all day and that the more they drank the soberer they got.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 6, 1923: A merry crowd attended the Old Settlers’ picnic at Wellsville July 6 and enjoyed a delightful program of sports contests, dancing, swimming and other amusements.
The celebration began with a parade in the morning through the streets of Salida in which many pretty floats were exhibited. The first prize for float was won by the Royal Neighbors and the second prize went to the Court of Honor.
The peanut rolling contest at Wellsville was won by Homer Bard. A second contest was won by Miss Meron. The nail driving contest was won by Mrs. J.M. Cullinan. Miss Mary White took second prize.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1948: Sheriff Oscar Skelton, of the VFW, and Judge Frank E. “Hermit” Gimlett were busy Thursday night, and brought in the “cash” that will help swell the till for the “Days of Shavano” which will open Saturday morning in full force.
Sheriff Skelton arrested several of the men who were caught on the streets without a beard, and the “judge” fined each of them $1.00.
A few protested and were placed in the “jail” on the corner of First and F. After a few moments in the corral, they paid their fines and were released.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1973: The problem of parking in downtown Salida was the topic of a lengthy discussion at Monday night’s meeting of the City Council.
Asa Davis, who, with his wife, operates an art gallery on First Street, was at the meeting as the representative of merchants along that street.
Davis told the council that he and his fellow businessmen are concerned over the possible elimination of more parking spaces near their places of business.
The move was apparently sparked by the recent request of Sanford Cook for curb cuts adjacent to his property, which will soon be used as a terminal for arriving and departing buses.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 3, 1998: Salida’s Fourth of July events will be shared with the world.
That is, with that part of the world that has access to the Internet.
Ute Communications and Precision Disk (Rif Raf Records) is filming Salida’s Fourth of July events and featuring them on “CU-See Me,” which is free from <wpine.com>.
The event server IP number is 209.143.192.5.
“Now your friends and family around the world, who have a computer, can interact with you on the Fourth of July,” said Dwight Finney, spokesman for Ute Communications.
“We encourage people to stop by Riverside during the activities, come to our booth and step in front of the camera.”
