Southern Chaffee County
There will be an 80 percent chance of precipitation in Salida today with a light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 5-10 mph in the morning. Tonight will be cloudy with an east wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. High 60, low 45.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and a light, variable wind becoming east southeast 5-10 mph after noon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Southeast wind 5-15 mph will become west northwest after midnight. High 72, low 44.
Sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest after noon. Mostly clear Sunday night with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. High 76, low 46.
Northern Chaffee County
Showers are likely in Buena Vista today with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, mostly cloudy sky and a light variable wind becoming east 5-10 mph after noon. Tonight will be cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy, with an east wind 5-10 mph. High 57, low 37.
It will be sunny Saturday with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a light variable wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph after noon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest. High 68, low 37.
Sunday will be sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph. High 72, low 40.
Central Mountains
There is an 80 percent chance of rain and snow showers on Monarch Pass today with an east wind 5-10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain and snow. High 40, low 32.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. North northeast wind 5-10 mph will become south southwest. High 49, low 33.
It will be sunny Sunday with a 10 percent chance of precipitation, becoming partly cloudy tonight. High 52, low 34.
Northern San Luis Valley
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in Saguache County today with an 80 percent chance of precipitation. North northwest wind 5-10 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a 60 percent chance of precipitation and a northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. High 62, low 42.
Mostly sunny Saturday with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a south southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.
Sunday will be sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 10 mph. High 72, low 42.
