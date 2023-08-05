140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 11, 1883: We desire to inform the citizens of Salida that we have opened an entirely new and complete stock of groceries, flour, feed and vegetables. We desire to make the acquaintance of the retail buyers of this city, and guarantee to give satisfaction with their custom. Our place of business is on F street, east side next to the alley. – Gillett and McGovern
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 3, 1923: Salida is now a post card town. A big shipment of post cards and post card folders has been received by the Chamber of Commerce and distributed among the merchants. They will be sold at one cent each for the post cards and fifteen cents for the folders.
The scenes are beautiful and the cards will make pretty souvenirs. They will make splendid advertising and the citizens are urged to make use of them in writing to friends.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 30, 1948: A car belonging to Raymond W. Murray was damaged to the extent of $85.00 at 8:10 o’clock last night when he struck a truck driven by Carl Martellaro. The accident occurred at the corner of Tenth and E Streets. Martellaro was traveling west on Tenth and had almost crossed the intersection when Murray, who was traveling south on E, struck the back of the truck.
Officer John Mundlein investigated the accident.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1973: Progress in the construction of the proposed Chaffee County trash disposal plant, to be located near Hecla Junction, has come to a stand-still and it is due to no fault on the part of local officials.
The hang-up hinges on the fact that the Bureau of Land Management has not yet officially agreed to use of the land where the high capacity centralized mill is to be located.
Chaffee County Commissioner Dick Tuttle explained the situation: Some two or three years ago, the Bureau of Land Management personnel from Cañon City suggested the proposed site for the trash disposal plant. At that time, the commissioners were under the impression that three separate sites, one located in each of the Chaffee County towns, would be better.
After further consideration, however, it was decided that a central site for a pulverizer-type machine would be a more feasible approach to solving the problem of efficient ecologically sound solid waste disposal.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1998: “I was shocked and dismayed,” said Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Anita Northwood when she found out the house on Tenderfoot Mountain had been marred with graffiti, again.”The chamber paid $82 for paint and coordinated with the Public Works Department to have the building painted,” she added.
The building was repainted July 10. Less than two weeks later, the building was vandalized.
Northwood is meeting with the student body president of Salida High School to discuss how the students can help monitor and maintain the building
