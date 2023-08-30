Michael Youngberg, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, paid a visit to the Salida Museum recently to donate a cherished Civil War rifle that has been in his family for years.
The rifle originally belonged to the late Douglas Brown, nephew of John Lawrence Crook. Crook, who went by the name of Lawrence, was the great-uncle of Youngberg’s wife, the former Jamie Burroughs, and owned a ranch near the crossroads of Highways 285 and 291. The rifle joins an extensive collection of arrowheads that Crook also donated to the museum.
“We’ve had offers to sell the rifle, but we wanted it to go to the museum because Lawrence Crook lived here,” Youngberg said.
The rifle is a Trapdoor Springfield, a type of rifle used near the end of the Civil War, around 1865. It was used later on the American West frontier by U.S. Army infantrymen and cavalry around 1873 and during the Spanish American War in 1898.
It will be placed in the showcase of Civil War artifacts at the museum at 406½ W. U.S. 50 (behind the chamber of commerce). Summer hours remain in operation until Nov. 1 and are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
